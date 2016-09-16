Northants star Duckett gets England call for tour of Bangladesh

Northants star Ben Duckett has been named in England’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

The selection caps a remarkable campaign for the 21-year-old batsman, who scored 1,338 runs in the Championship and starred as Northants won the NatWest T20 Blast and reached the quarter-finals of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Duckett also delivered some hugely impressive innings for the England Lions, smashing 163 not out against Pakistan A and 220 not out against Sri Lanka.

And national selector James Whitaker said: “Ben Duckett merits his call-up to both squads after showing his qualities as an attacking batsman, both in the county game and for the England Lions.

“Throughout the campaign, he has scored heavily for Northamptonshire in first-class cricket including two double hundreds.

“His 220 not out for the England Lions in a 50-over game against Sri Lanka A earlier this summer was very special and we look forward to seeing Ben continue his development at the highest level in the game.”

England Test squad for Bangladesh: Cook (c), Duckett, Hameed, Root, Ballance, Moeen, Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes, Rashid, Broad, Anderson, Buttler, Finn, Wood, Batty and Ansari.

One-day squad: Roy, Duckett, Root, Billings, Buttler (capt), Stokes, Moeen, Woakes, Willey, Rashid, Wood, Bairstow, Dawson, Jordan and Plunkett.

Below is the full schdeule for England’s tour of Bangladesh...

30 September – England Team arrives Dhaka

4 October – Tour match, KSOAS Fatullah, Dhaka

7 October – First ODI (D/N), SBNCS, Dhaka

9 October – Second ODI (D/N), SBNCS, Dhaka

12 October – Third ODI (D/N), ZACS Chittagong

14-15 October – Tour match, M A Aziz, Chittagong

16-17 October – Tour match, M A Aziz, Chittagong

20-24 October – First Test, ZACS, Chittagong

Fri 28 October-1 November – Second Test, SBNCS, Dhaka