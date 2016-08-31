Duckett delivers another big innings but Northants are pegged back

Ben Duckett blasted 80 from 100 balls but Northants let a good start slip as they were bowled out by Glamorgan on day one of the County Championship clash at the County Ground.

When Duckett departed, Northants were 140 for one, but they were eventually dismissed for just 269.

Duckett’s fellow opener Rob Newton made 78, but no other Northants batsman could get a half-century as Glamorgan eventually got the upper hand.

Kiran Carlson was the star of the show for the away side as the 18-year-old took five for 28 on his first-class debut.

Northants had lost nine wickets for 84 runs and Glamorgan started steadily in their reply, finishing the day on 23 without loss.