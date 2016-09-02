Cobblers striker Revell desperate to score against former club MK

Players who opt not to celebrate against former clubs has become something of a trend in recent years, much to the annoyance of some, but Alex Revell has no intention of following suit if he finds the net in Sunday’s clash with MK Dons.

Revell was a popular figure at Stadium MK last season having joined the club from Cardiff, and he seemed set to extend his stay beyond last season until the appeal of a longer-term contract at Sixfields dragged him away.

I just need to get a few more goals and yes, I will definitely celebrate. You can’t not. I struggle to keep my emotions in check anyway, let alone when I score! Cobblers striker Alex Revell, who faces former club MK Dons on Sunday

Revell left MK on good terms and there is unlikely to be any ill-feeling when they reunite on Sunday, not that he’ll be able to keep his emotions in check if he scores.

“You can never replicate that feeling of scoring a goal,” he said.

“It’s a former club but people move on and I’m sure I’ll get booed and some people might even clap!

“They move on and I had a great time there but the appeal of everything that’s here was why I joined and it’s proven right for me because I’m playing and feel like I’m playing well.

“I’m enjoying it here. I feel fit and for me personally, the whole reason I came to the club was to play football, enjoy myself and to work for the gaffer and to carry on what happened last year.

“I just need to get a few more goals and yes, I will definitely celebrate. You can’t not.

“I struggle to keep my emotions in check anyway, let alone when I score!

“I can’t wait to get to the game and hopefully get our first win.”

With Northampton still yet to win a game inside 90 minutes this season, Sunday’s clash has become an increasingly significant one as the Cobblers chase that all-important first three points.

Revell feels it’s close but after the shock of Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in the Checkatrade Trophy, actions speak louder than words.

“We want to get that first win,” added Revell. “We can feel it’s coming and if we can get the win on Sunday it would make an okay start into a really good start.

“Drawing keeps that run going, but we all want to win games and we feel we should be in that top six at the minute if I’m honest.

“When we get into the final third, we need to make that final ball better or final chance and we’ll be working desperately hard to make that end product count and hopefully that’ll all come together on Sunday.”

Sunday, Revell says, is perhaps the ideal game to bounce straight back.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up and get ready because it’s about performing now and getting our first win in the league,” he continued.

“I always want to win and I want our performances to turn into wins and I think the lads have been outstanding this season in terms of effort and commitment.

“That’s the minimum you expect and we’ve all produced that in 90 per cent of games so we’ve got to produce that again on Sunday in a big game for the fans and a big game for us.”