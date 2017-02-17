Clark starts for Saints as they head to Newcastle Falcons

Calum Clark will start for Saints for the first time since December 17 when they travel to Newcastle Falcons on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

The Saracens-bound flanker made his return from a knee injury from the bench in the defeat at Bath last Friday.

But he starts this weekend, replacing Sam Dickinson in the back row.

Teimana Harrison moves to eight, with Clark coming in at seven.

The only other change is in the second row, where Api Ratuniyarawa, who came off the bench to score against Bath, comes in for Michael Paterson.

Prop Paul Hill is available to take his place among the replacements after returning from an England training camp this week.

Former Saints centre Dom Waldouck will start for Newcastle, replacing Chris Harris at centre.

The Falcons are boosted by the return of key winger Sinoti Sinoti, with the Samoan making his first appearance in more than three months.

Nili Latu also starts, replacing Opeti Fonda at eight, while hooker Kyle Cooper comes in for his first Premiership start.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Goneva, Waldouck, Socino, Sinoti; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh; Green, Robinson; M Wilson, Welch (c), Latu. Replacements: Lawson, Harris, S Wilson, Fonua, Olmstead, Egerton, Delany, Harris.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, Tuitavake, Mallinder, Foden (c); Myler, Groom; A Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Ratuniyarawa, Day; Gibson, Clark, Harrison. Replacements: Clare, E Waller, Hill, Paterson, Nutley, Dickson, Hutchinson, Estelles.