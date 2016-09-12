Clark comes through 40 minutes in Wanderers defeat

Calum Clark played 40 minutes on his return from injury as the Wanderers were beaten at Newcastle on Monday evening.

The flanker had not played since suffering a shoulder problem in a pre-season win at Wasps last October.

But he came through a half for the Wanderers at Kingston Park, where the Saints second string lost 38-21 in their Aviva A League opener.

Argentine centre Juan Pablo Estelles scored the away team’s third try, with Rory Hutchinson and Howard Packman also registering.

The Wanderers’ next A League game comes at Worcester next Monday.