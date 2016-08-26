‘Business is business’ as Cobblers boss Page targets three points at former club Coventry

Rob Page says ‘business is business’ as he heads to former club Coventry City with his unbeaten Cobblers team on Saturday afternoon (ko 3pm).

The Town manager spent three years as a player at the Ricoh Arena between 2005 and 2008, and still has friends there.

You have to take the emotions out of it, and I have got some friends at the club still. But business is business at the end of the day, and I will be desperate to get the three points on Saturday Cobblers boss Rob Page on his Coventry return

The Welshman admits he has a soft spot for his former club, but that he will ‘take the emotions out of it’ when he leads the Cobblers out on the pitch this weekend.

“I had three good years at Coventry City, under Micky Adams as manager,” said Page.

“They have had their troubles over the years, of course they have, and nobody knows that better than us as they shared the ground for a while here.

“They are back into the Ricoh now, but have not had the greatest of starts to the season and will be looking to put that right.

“They are going into the game off the back of a disappointing cup game on Tuesday, so their manager will be looking for a reaction and we will respect that, but it’s about us now building on what we did on Tuesday.

“You have to take the emotions out of it, and I have got some friends at the club still.

“But business is business at the end of the day, and I will be desperate to get the three points on Saturday.

“Nothing changes with that when you are professional sportsman, manager or player, you go and do a job and I will be wanting the win.”

The Sky Blues have endured a difficult start to the campaign.

They are struggling with injuries, have yet to win a game in the league, have scored just once in their four league one games, and on Tuesday night were thrashed 6-1 at Championship side Norwich City in the EFL Cup second round.

Tony Mowbray’s men currently sit fourth bottom in Sky Bet League One, but Page says you can’t read too much into their early-season travails - especially when you consider a win for Coventry on Saturday will see them go above the Cobblers.

“You can’t dwell too much on their form so far,” said the Town boss, who has seen his team draw all four of their league matches so far this season.

“They have a fantastic manager in Tony (Mowbray), who has a vast amount of experience and will get things right.

“We have just got to make sure that it’s not on Saturday that they turn their fortunes around.

“We have to go there, start fast, and our aim is to get that first league win under our belts, which we are itching to do.”