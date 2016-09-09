Buchanan not interested in resting as he prepares for 64th consecutive Cobblers start

Sixty-three and counting... that is the incredible number of consecutive appearances Dave Buchanan has made for the Cobblers since signing for the club last summer.

The durable left-back made his Town debut in August, 2015, in the 1-0 Sky Bet League Two opening day win at Bristol Rovers, and he has started every game since.

I am aware of the run I am on, and I want to play every minute of every game for as long as I can. That’s what you want to do as a footballer Cobblers left-back Dave Buchanan

It is an amazing record across all competitions, and is even more remarkable when you consider he has only been substituted once in that time too, having to leave the field injured at half-time in last September’s 1-1 Sixfields draw with Leyton Orient - but he was back in action three days later for the trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Buchanan will make it 64 matches on the spin in Saturday’s league one date with Walsall at Sixfields.

It is a record the 30-year-old is very proud of, and one he intends to extend.

Asked when his amazing run of consecutive games will come to an end, Buchanan said: “I hope I don’t miss one at all.

“Anybody who knows me in football, knows that throughout my career, it doesn’t matter if it is a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy match, or a league cup game, if I am fit I expect to play.

“As long as my performances are consistent, then I expect to play, but if the manager decides he wants to give me a rest that is his prerogative, but he knows I won’t be happy.

“I am aware of the run I am on, and I want to play every minute of every game for as long as I can.

“That’s what you want to do as a footballer, and that is what I train every day for. I can rest when I die.”

But surely Buchanan must have suffered injuries and knocks during his 14 months as a Cobbler?

“As a footballer, I don’t think you are ever not feeling niggles, especially if you play in the Football League,” said the former Preston man.

“Look at the start of this season, it has been relentless as ever, playing Saturday-Tuesday, and you are always feeling knocks or sprains, but as long as you are fit and healthy you just have to get on with it.”

The Cobblers have had a rare free week ahead of this weekend, and Buchanan has warned the Saddlers they are in for a tough afternoon at Sixfields,.

“We are confident going into the game,” said Buchanan. “But I have played against Walsall teams a lot in my career and they have a certain way they play.

“They like to get the ball down and pass it, and they are an energetic side.

“They have a new manager who has come in and has carried on where the old gaffer left off, but we need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We do our work on the training ground every single day, and Walsall know what sort of run we are on, and they know we will be difficult to beat at home.

“We expect to get three points every time we turn out at Sixfields.”