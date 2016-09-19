Ashton faces hearing after being accused of biting Saints prop Waller twice

Former Saints wing Chris Ashton will appear at an RFU disciplinary hearing in London on Tuesday night after being accused of biting Alex Waller twice during Saturday’s game at Allianz Park.

Ashton, who has been charged with two acts contrary to good sportsmanship, is alleged to have sunk his teeth into Waller during the 24th and 25th minute of the match.

Alex Waller was sin-binned during the second half

Television replays showed one of the incidents, with Waller putting his hand close to Ashton’s face during a ruck and the Saracens man appearing to bite it.

Waller complained to referee Greg Garner about it at the time, but was told any action would have to wait until after the game.

Waller repeated his take on the events to the Saints coaches at the conclusion of the match, with Saints boss Jim Mallinder saying: “Alex just repeated what he said to the referee, that he’d been bitten.”

During the second half of the game, Waller was sent to the sin bin for his part in an incident with Saracens’ replacement hooker Jamie George as Saints lost a 12-9 lead and were defeated 27-12.