200-up for Foden as Saints head to Worcester Warriors

Ben Foden will reach a big milestone when he starts for Saints at Worcester Warriors on Friday night.

The full-back, who moved to Northampton from Sale Sharks in 2008, will make his 200th appearance in the green, black and gold.

Foden starts in a backline that sees Lee Dickson and Stephen Myler renew their long-standing partnership at half-back.

Luther Burrell and Rory Hutchinson are the centre pairing, as they have been in the recent Anglo-Welsh Cup wins, while Jamie Elliott and James Wilson are on the wings.

In the pack, Calum Clark is fit enough to start after overcoming the concussion he suffered against Gloucester last month, while Sam Dickinson skippers the side from No.8.

Tom Wood has been sent back to Saints by England for the game, but the regular captain has since returned to the national setup due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Worcester will be skippered by former Saints star Phil Dowson at Sixways on Friday night, but Matti Williams, GJ van Velze and Ryan Lamb are not in the squad.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Hammond, Olivier, Mills, Vuna; Shillcock, Arr; Rapava Ruskin, Annett, Schonert; O’Callaghan, Barry; Potgieter, Kirwan, Dowson (c).

Replacements: Singleton, Leleimalefaga, Daniels, Kitchener, Cox, Dowsett, Adams, Heem.

Saints: Foden; Elliott, Burrell, Hutchinson, Wilson; Myler, Dickson; A Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Paterson, Day; Gibson, Clark, Dickinson (c).

Replacements: Clare, E Waller, Hill, Craig, Nutley, Kessell, Olver, Collins.