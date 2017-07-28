Yelvertoft kitchen fitter’s watch saves his hand from saw

A kitchen fitter from Yelvertoft praised the manufacturers of his watch for saving his wrist from being severed by a saw.

Dan Fellows, who is engaged and living with his fiancé in the Northamptonshire village, narrowly avoided slicing straight through his wrist whilst on a job installing a new kitchen.

Dan Fellows' watch and the chop saw. Photo: Scruffs NNL-170728-150538001

While cutting a piece of skirting board – something he does daily – the 27-year-old noticed black splinters of debris shooting out from the chop saw he was using.

He stopped immediately, only to find a gaping hole in the face of his Scruffs watch, just centimeters from his wrist.

Once the shock of his close call had worn off, Dan was amazed to discover that the watch was still in working order, despite severe cosmetic damage to the face.

“When I started to see the black bits flying up from the saw I had no idea what was happening,” he said.

Dan Fellows now has a new watch but the old one still works. Photo: Scruffs NNL-170728-150514001

“If I hadn’t been wearing the watch the saw would have gone clean through my wrist.

“It’s scary to think that a momentary lapse in concentration could’ve been a pretty bad accident.

“I follow Scruffs on social media so after this happened I thought I’d get in touch and let them know about my close call.

“I’ve had the watch for about two years now so I was gutted when I hacked through it – luckily Scruffs have sorted me out with a new one, along with a jacket and some boots. Happy days!”