Workman died in yesterday’s accident on M1 in Northamptonshire, police confirm

A man died after a collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The collision, involving a lorry and a construction worker, happened at about 9am yesterday (Monday, 10 October) within a section of roadworks on the northbound carriageway, just north of junction 16, and causing tailbacks measuring eight miles.

The construction worker, a 47-year-old man from Luton, sadly died at the scene.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, can contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.