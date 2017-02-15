Work to start on safer crossing for main Daventry road next month

A potentially dangerous main road crossing in Daventry will be improved after the county council announced it secured funding for the project.

Work will begin on replacing the drop kerb in Drayton Way with a new toucan crossing on March 13 and is set to last six weeks.

As a result pedestrian access from Middlemore to the shops, schools, doctors and other facilities at Wimborne Place and Ashby Road will be enhanced.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Work will soon be taking place to install a new pedestrian crossing in Drayton Way, Daventry, which will increase safety at this road-crossing point.

“Initially the eastbound carriageway of Drayton Way will be closed for four weeks before work switches so that the westbound carriageway is then closed for two weeks, with the eastbound re-opened.

“There will then be a period of about two days where both the west and eastbound lanes will be closed to allow the installation of anti-skid surfacing and white lining.”

The road closures will take place during off-peak hours only, between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

The council took action following an original request for the work from residents of Middlemore.

Daventry town councillor for Abbey North and secretary of the Middlemore Residents Association Karen Tweedale, who has in the past called for a crossing over the road, said: “I would welcome a lot more measures to make that route to the school safer because, whilst I welcome that that’s been done, the footpath along the Ashby Road next to the reservoir is still very dangerous as the lorries travel at excessive speeds.

“For a small child, the tailwind that follows the vehicle can be pretty dangerous.

“I’m hoping for perhaps some railings to be installed at some point, or some measures to separate pedestrians from the road.”