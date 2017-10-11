Work starts on new doctors surgery in Northamptonshire village

Construction work has begun on a new doctors surgery in Brixworth.

The new surgery, at the Barratt Homes Saxon Rise development on Northampton Road, will feature a range of consulting and treatment rooms as well as a health education room, and have capacity for approximately 7,000 patients.

Developed by healthcare property specialist Assura, the build is expected to be finished by summer 2018 and will replace the existing Brixworth Surgery building on Northampton Road, providing facilities for the growing number of residents in the area.

Bob Chattaway, chairman of the Brixworth Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: “It is important to realise that the existing surgery had become too small to cope with the existing population, which had almost doubled since it was commissioned, let alone with more patients from further developments. The new surgery will, however, enable the Saxon Spires Practice to provide care for current residents, plus residents of the new Barratt development.”

The new surgery is being constructed with full compliance of all modern NHS design guidance and will have additional capacity for GP training and additional space for dispensary.

Sandra Attwood, Chairman of Saxon Spires Patient Participation Group (SSPPG), said: “We are very pleased that work is starting on the new building for Brixworth Surgery. The much needed larger premises will allow more care to be provided nearer home for the increasing population of Brixworth and the surrounding villages.

“On behalf of all patients, the SSPPG would like to thank everyone who has been involved with the planning and negotiations of this project. We look forward to watching the progress of the new building with eager anticipation. Our congratulations and sincere thanks to all concerned.”

This surgery building is a collaboration between Barratt Homes Northampton, Brixworth Parish Council, represented by the Neighbourhood Plan Group, Daventry District Council, the NHS and Saxon Spires Practice.

It will be funded solely through developer contributions rather than tax payer’s contribution.

Councillor Alex Coles, chairman of Brixworth Parish Council, said: “Securing such a significant and much-needed improvement to Brixworth's amenities is a fantastic achievement and testament to the excellent working relationship forged between all parties involved.

“I would particularly like to thank the members of the Brixworth Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group whose tireless dedication drove this project forward on behalf of Brixworth Parish Council.”

Marking the milestone alongside Cllr Alex Coles, Mrs Atwood and Mr Chattaway were Cllr Chris Millar, leader of Daventry District Council; Assura’s senior development manager, Simon Gould; Saxon Spires Practice’s Dr Simon Twigg and practice manager Kathryn Baines; Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris; development director Ian Young and marketing manager Michelle Hollis, from Barratt Homes Northampton.

Cllr Millar said: “This was an excellent example of great teamwork from a number of partners to deliver a community facility.”

Simon Gould, Assura’s Senior Development Manager, says: “Ensuring that primary care infrastructure keeps pace with new housebuilding is an issue for communities all over the country – both for patients and for practices under pressure to serve ever-growing patient lists, without the space they need to do so. This new surgery building is a great example of what can be achieved when developers, communities and GPs come together.”

Andrew Swindell, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading homebuilder we not only care about building quality new homes, but ensuring the wider area is a fantastic place to live.

“With homes and local schools nearby, it’s important that we provide vital facilities such as this that the existing community and the new residents can benefit from.”

Saxon Rise is a 240 home development with a collection of three, four and five bedroom properties.