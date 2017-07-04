Woodland planted in West Haddon farmer’s memory in line for award

A new woodland created in memory of a West Haddon farmer is in the running to be named the UK’s best.

Ian’s Wood was planted last November by Angela Wooliscroft at the family farm after her husband Ian died unexpectedly in September, aged 51.

The couple had decided to sign up to the Woodland Trust’s flagship MOREwoods scheme to enhance the potential for people to enjoy the outdoors as part of a diversification project to turn outbuildings into holiday accommodation.

Angela decided to carry on with their application for 700 trees and planted them with help from family friends and local young farmers as a lasting tribute to her husband.

The 0.6 hectare wood has now been shortlisted in the Woodland Trust’s competition to find the best woodland created under the MOREwoods scheme.

Angela said: “After Ian died, keeping busy was my only salvation so I decided that I would carry on with the grant and ordered the 700 trees and planted them as a lasting tribute. It was quite a daunting task for me and my three children, but I couldn’t believe it when all our friends and family offered to help – I was so touched.

“I visit the trees most days and it is now known as Ian’s Wood – it is great comfort to me and my family that something so beautiful has come out of such a horrible situation.”