Women’s Tour grant scheme for Daventry community and voluntary groups extended

A scheme offering £500 to community groups wishing to put on events to celebrate The OVO Energy Women’s Tour has been extended.

The grants are being offered by Daventry District Council (DDC) as part of its preparations for the event on June 7, when elite cyclists from the world’s top teams will set off from the town centre for the first stage of Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race.

The money had been restricted to activities taking place no later than a week after race day, but that has now been extended to the end of August.

The grants can be used by a range of community and voluntary groups – as well as schools and pre-schools - to help pay for events, activities or equipment that promotes health and wellbeing.

The money could go towards holding celebrations along the route on race day, or covering transport costs to get pupils to a suitable spot on the roadside so they can cheer the riders on.

It could also be used to put on a village sports day, a fun cycle ride or any other event to promote health and wellbeing up to the end of August.

At the Grange School in Daventry, for instance, they are using a grant to fund Bikeability cycle training for pupils, as well as to train one of their teachers to deliver the sessions.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “The initial idea of the grants was to help groups and schools celebrate the tour’s arrival, but we also want to help inspire a new generation of people to take up sport and live a more active lifestyle, so we have extended the deadline to allow as many people as possible to benefit.

“I would urge communities across the district to get in touch so that they can take maximum advantage of these grants.”

Applicants must provide at least 50 per cent of event costs themselves, although volunteer time and in-kind contributions can be counted towards this.

The Grand Depart is being organised by Daventry District Council, Northamptonshire County Council and Sweetspot and is supported in the town by local partners Everyone Active, Moulton College and Futures Housing Group.

More information about the grants, including eligibility criteria can be found here, or email tcantwell@daventrydc.gov.uk, or phone 01327 871100.

The new deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday, July 31.