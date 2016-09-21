Woman’s six decades of volunteering for Poppy Appeal recognised

A woman who has dedicated 60 years to helping a charity has been honoured.

Aileen Trathan, from Ashby Road in Braunston, has helped with the annual Poppy Appeal for 60 years, after first becoming involved as a 14-year-old helping her mother Lily.

Miss Trathan was among 19 people acknowledged for their services at a presentation organised on September 13 by Tony Golding, the Poppy Appeal coordinator for the Braunston and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Medals, certificates and letters of appreciation were presented by the branch president Ted Worster to people from Barby, Braunston, and Kilsby at the event held at the George Hotel, Kilsby

The service awards varied from five to 60 years, and included a 40 year award for Janet Lestor of Barby.

The legion gives long service badges for those who have helped for under 30 years. Volunteers who reach 30 years are given a medal, and for every five years of service after that they receive a bar to hang below the medal.

Miss Trathan joked she needed to get some other badges to pin on the other side of her coat otherwise she’ll end up toppling over from the weight on one side.

Miss Trathan said: “I do door-to-door collections for the Poppy Appeal every year.

“I do the length of Braunston, and until a few years ago I did my patch myself. Now I have help!

“I started doing it alongside my mother, and I’ve kept doing it.

“I do it because I like supporting the legion.”