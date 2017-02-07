Woman from Daventry district takes on two marathons for charity

A woman who had to give up her place in the London Marathon four years ago due to being pregnant, will this year take on two marathons.

Bekki Watson was doubly determined to run the London Marathon in the future after her baby news forced her to pull out.

So this year the Harlestone mum-of-two has decided to go the extra distance – by running both the London and New York marathons within months of each other.

Bekki, 28, will be putting her best foot forward in London on April 23 to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, which has previously supported her family. Then in the autumn she will be jetting to Times Square for the New York City Marathon, which takes place on November 5.

Bekki, a customer advisor at Daventry District Council, has been training for the London marathon since January last year and is hoping to raise at least £2,500 for Mind through sponsorship and local fundraising activities with colleagues at the Council and JobCentre Plus based at Lodge Road.

She said: “I was thrilled to get a place in the London Marathon in 2013, but even more so when I found out I was expecting. So I put my running plans on hold until two years ago when I started doing park runs with friends and gradually building up distances.

“I’ve been training for London since January last year and then recently I saw the New York marathon advertised which I’d also like to achieve before I’m 30 – so I thought ‘why not?’ I’ve never run one marathon, never mind two, so I know it’s going to be tough, but I’ve got double the amount of determination!

Bekki added: “I’ve chosen to raise money at London for mental health charity Mind as they have been very supportive to my family and it’s a cause close to my heart.”

You can donate via Bekki’s fundraising page.