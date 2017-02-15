Woman followed man through Daventry and punched him in the head

A man was punched in the back of the head in an assault in Daventry.

Police today (February 15) issued an appeal for the incident, which took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on January 20.

Officers say a man was talking with a relative in the Tesco car park, off New Street in the town centre, when a woman shouted at him and followed him on foot along New Street, towards the police station. The man was then punched in the back and the head.

The offender is described by police as a 5ft 2in white woman with a large build, 25 to 32 years old, with brown hair, glasses with thick lenses and wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings and pink trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.