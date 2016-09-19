Woman attacked and robbed in Northampton by man on a bicycle

A woman was punched and had her purse stolen in Northampton town centre.

Shortly after midnight, the victim was standing at the junction of Gold Street and Bridge Street, opposite All Saints Church, when a man rode past on a bike and grabbed her purse.

The woman tried to stop him getting away, at which point the robber punched her in the arm and then rode off.

The offender was described as white and tall, with a skinny build and cuts on his face. He was wearing a grey hooded top and dark blue jeans, and was riding a large, dark-coloured bike.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

