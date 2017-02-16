Wildflower project set to brighten up Daventry district

New wildflower meadows are set to spring up in three communities thanks to a Daventry District Council (DDC) project.

The Mini Wildflower Meadows scheme saw free seed given out to groups across the district, with the aim of creating small wildlife havens, supporting pollinating insects and encouraging biodiversity.

Crick

Newnham Primary School and Obelisk Spinney Pocket Park benefited from annual seed, which was planted last May.

As part of the same project, perennial seed for planting in the autumn was given to: Barby Townlands and Educational Charity, for their Millennium Orchard; Long Buckby Green Spaces, for Cotton End Park in the village; and to Crick Jubilee Wood.

And with that planting now complete, the groups can look forward to enjoying the fruits of their labour this summer when the colourful wildflowers bloom.

Chairman of Long Buckby Green Spaces Daniel Tabor said: “We are passionate about conservation and improving the natural environment in Long Buckby so the Mini Wildflower Meadow scheme was a great opportunity for us.

“We have sown the wildflower seed next to the wildlife area at Cotton End Park and we’re looking forward to seeing great swathes of colour come the summer. The wildflower meadow should look stunning, and it will buzz with a range of insects, so we are very grateful for the free seed.”

The Mini Wildflower Meadows scheme comes on the back of the successful Big Poppy Plant held in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of the start of the First World War, as well as the Big Wildflowers Project that followed it.

More than 35 communities across the district took part in those schemes, which aimed to create new habitats in the district for pollinating insects such as butterflies, hoverflies, beetles and wild bees, which are in decline in the UK.

The Council’s wildflower projects are also supported by the Northamptonshire Local Nature Partnership (N-LNP), which is made up of a number of organisations - including DDC – that work together to drive positive change in the county’s natural environment.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “We’re passionate as a council about enhancing biodiversity, and particularly helping to grow more wildflowers in the District, so I would like to thank all the volunteers who have taken part.

“Our wildflower schemes have helped to create little havens for wildlife throughout the district, supporting pollinating insects as well as bringing communities together, so it was pleasing to see another positive response to this initiative.”