Who will win the honours at this year's Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards?

A counselling service for young people, a friendship group supporting isolated individuals, a breakdancing competition and an environmentally friendly arts festival are among the Northamptonshire groups nominated for awards at the Foundation’s annual ceremony.

This year’s Annual Awards, sponsored by the University of Northampton and Rathbones Investment, will be held in Northampton’s Derngate theatre for the first time on Tuesday November 14. The ceremony will see groups from across Northamptonshire including Kettering, Wellingborough, Daventry and Northampton all contending for awards.

Best Newcomer Award: Daventry Cycling Club

All nominated groups received funding from the county’s independent grant giving charity, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, in 2016-17, funding which enabled the projects to develop and thrive.

The variety in groups nominated for awards in the foundation’s categories reflects the outstanding diversity in the grants awarded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Victoria Miles, chief Executive of the foundation, said: "Our annual awards evening has become a much anticipated celebratory event in the county calendar and one that we all very much look forward to in recognising the outstanding successes of our unsung heroes."

In addition to the categories and nominees listed there will be awards made on the evening to recognise outstanding contribution to the community with the High Sheriff Initiative Award and the Lady Juliet Townsend Award.

Best Newcomer Award: Spencer Bridge Friendship Group

Awards will also be given to the winners of our Capture your Community photography competition, highlighting and celebrating community life in Northamptonshire.

Best Newcomer Award: Weston Favell Friendship Group

Trailblazer Award: 4U Community Cafe

Trailblazer Award: Bradlaugh Fields and Barn

Trailblazer Award: Healthy Eating Project

Trailblazer Award: Looking Glass Theatre

Brilliant Group Award: Kings Heath Boxing Club