Who will be crowned the UK's best police Twitter account?

The 2016 Police Twitter Awards will be held in Northampton next week with tweeters from across the country attending.

The ceremony, at force headquarters, will be opened by Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens (@NorthantsChief) with the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins (@CCIanHopkins) also set to address the event.

Chief Constable Edens said: “I'm delighted we will be hosting the first Police Twitter Awards ceremony at Northamptonshire Police (@northantspolice).

“Many officers, staff and volunteers in the police service were quick to spot the opportunities that social media offers.

“It's a great way to engage with our communities and inform the public, helping them to help us protect people from harm.

“This event will celebrate the best use of Twitter by those in the service who recognise the value of social media to support good relations between the police and the public.”

There will be 16 awards on the night with a range of categories including best corporate account, best individual police account, best special constable account, best PCSO account and best senior officer accounts.

Awards will also be made in recognition of the best dog and horse accounts as well as Twitter newcomers and best blogging officer among others.

The overall winner will head to Long Beach in California in April next year to represent UK policing at the Social Media and Law Enforcement Conference.

The Police Twitter Awards were established by Ken Worthy (@kenworthy39) in 2011 to recognise officers using the platform to highlight their work.

Although the event has been running for a number of years, it is the first time a physical ceremony has been held.

The event, which has been coordinated by Northamptonshire Police's Supt Dennis Murray, is being sponsored by Twitter, Police Oracle magazine and Renegade TV.

The 2016 Police Twitter Awards takes place on Friday, December 23.

You’ll be able to follow all the progress live on Twitter using #poltawards