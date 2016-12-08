Who ate all the pies to help Harry?

Hungry fundraisers munched their way through hundreds of mince pies at the weekend to raise vital funds for a little boy with severe disabilities.

The Big Mince Pie Munch Off took place at the Windmill Inn in Badby on Saturday night to raise money for Harry Charlesworth.

Winner Simon Holloway (who is pictured above) ate his way through 16 pies in ten minutes.

He fought off competition from Julie Doyle, Harry’s nan from Newnham, who managed a whopping 15 pies to clinch second place.

Lynn Stubbs, who is vice chair of the Helping Harry Trust said 22 people took part in the eating challenge.

The evening also included a raffle and a series of other fun games.

Lynn said: “The Helping Harry Trust’s first event was a remarkable success and it was incredible to see the local community come together to raise vital funds for Harry.

“A huge thanks to our mince pie maestro Simon, who kindly donated his £100 winnings back to the fund.”

Organisers said nearly £1,400 was raised on the evening and a total of 205 mince pies were eaten.

“We were all very touched by Simon’s generosity,” added Lynn.

“We have a number of great events coming up in 2017, so please follow the Trust on Facebook.”

The event was sponsored by Travis Perkins and the pies were supplied by Tesco.

Organisers would like to thank everybody who supported the event.

Harry’s supporters want to raise funds to provide life enhancing care and equipment to make life better for Harry and his family.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thehelpingharrytrust/?fref=ts&ref=br_tf