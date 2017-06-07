What voters need to know for Polling Day

Daventry District Council is reminding voters in the district what they need to know to have their say in the General Election on Thursday, June 8.

People living in Daventry District will be casting their votes to elect an MP for the Daventry constituency.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and residents should have received a card with details of their local polling station. They can also check their polling station online by inputting their postcode at http://mapping.daventrydc.gov.uk

People living in Daventry town centre are asked to pay particular attention to the details on their cards as their polling station venue may have changed since the local elections in May.

When voting at a polling station, it is helpful for people to take their polling card with them, but if they don’t have it they can still vote.

The only exception to this rule is anonymous electors, who must present their poll cards in order to vote.

Polling station staff will give people ballot papers for the Parliamentary election, provided they have arrived at the polling station by 10pm.

Postal votes must be received by the Returning Officer by 10pm on Thursday, 8 June. Anyone who has left it too late to post can drop it off at their polling station or at Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP.

Further information, including a list of candidates and the Notice of Poll containing the locations of polling stations, can be viewed online at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections

The result for the Daventry constituency will be announced at www.daventrydc.gov.uk and on our Twitter account @DaventryDC and Facebook page www.facebook.com/daventrydistrict as soon as it is declared.