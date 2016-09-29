Wellingborough house targeted in burglary

Burglars took jewellery during a house break-in in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday, September 28)

A house was searched and jewellery taken during the burglary at a property in Great Park Street, Wellingborough.

At some time between 4pm and 9pm, the offender knocked through the upper glass panel of the back door and entered the house.

Noise was heard at the property between 7.30pm and 8pm, and could possibly have been the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.