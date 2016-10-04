Weedon teacher resubmits his application to become England football manager

An unbeaten under-12s football coach at a village school has applied for the England job once more and says he’d take it “depending on how much money they offered”.

If he got to the big spot, the ambitious football coach said his first port of call would be to “take the boys out for a cheeky Nando’s – anyone who cannot deal with Extra Hot is not playing for me”.

PE teacher Sam Chambers, 24 from Weeden Bec Primary School. Photo from SWNS.com

Although it was a shame to lose Sam Allardyce, Weedon Bec Primary School’s Sam Chambers said it just proved that the FA had appointed the wrong Sam first time around and is convinced he’s the man for the top job.

Ladbrokes gave him 1,000-1 odds of getting the top job after his first application for the job following the stepping down of Roy Hodgson.

Despite the phenomenal success of his under-12s team at Weeden Bec Primary school Mr Chambers decided not to celebrate their unbeaten season because “we like to keep our kids grounded”.

“Our kids enjoyed what they were doing and that’s why they did so well. The England team could 100 per cent learn something from them”, he said.

As well as sending the FA a copy of his CV he wrote a covering letter outlining why he is the man for the job.

“In years to come, the England National Football Team under the guidance of Sam Chambers and Antony Witheyman [the school’s headmaster] will be re-told alongside stories of David and Goliath”, he wrote in his application, following the dismissal of Sam Allardyce.

He signed off “Yours, in the name of English footballing glory”.

Allardyce left his post as England manager after just 67 days in charge after it was claimed he was offering advice on how to “get around” rules on player transfers. Gareth Southgate, coach of England Under-21s who also has 57 England caps to his name, is the interim manager.

If he got the top job Mr Chambers said he would not rule out recruiting some of his star players in the under-12s team.

“It doesn’t harm you to have dreams and that’s how I’m approaching this with the FA”, the sports enthusiast said.

Mr Chambers, who drafted his letter to the FA over a pint in the pub, first applied for the England job after Roy Hodgson stepped down after the shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland.

Calling his team of youngsters “heroes” for their unbeaten season he also praised his assistant, Antony Witheyman, who is headteacher of the school, for helping deliver a “season full of promise”.

In his application he told the FA about one of the team’s hardest games of the season against Woodford Halse CE Primary Academy, which was played as “curtain raiser” to the England-Iceland game.

The FA wrote back saying that: “Clearly we need to change to improve if we are going to achieve our amibitions in the years ahead.”

Mr Chambers said: “The core values of any sport, whether it’s grassroots or high end, remain the same. These are the building blocks if they want to go on to the future.”

Mr Chambers has been a sports coach at Weeden Bec Primary school since November 2013 when he graduated from Swansea University with a BA in geography.

The sporting underdog is not fazed by his 1,000 to one odds: “When Leister won the premier league last season they started at something like 5,000 to one. It’s not impossible.

The winning team’s faced their toughest game against the “insanely talented” Badby Primary School.

The team train on Wednesday lunchtimes and Mr Chambers takes them to games after school and is one of the only teams at the school.

Mr Chambers said: “To have aspirations of doing well in the sporting scenario and if you have those aspirations and dare to dream, something will come of it, no matter what it is.”

Although he joked that his under-12 team’s success in 2015-16 might be due to “not playing many games” he thinks that they could teach the England side a thing or two about the beautiful game.

“The kids just love playing football and they just go crazy to go out and represent the school - the pride and honour of representing your school, your team, or your country. That has to feature in whatever level of sport you’re playing and if you’re not enjoying it that comes across.”

England only had one fixture under the management of Allardyce which the team won 1-0 against Slovakia with an injury-time strike by Adam Lallana.

Out of ten games played in 2016, England have won six, lost two and drawn two.

England’s next match is against Malta this Sunday at Wembley.

Arsene Wenger is one of the favourites to be next manager, with David Beckham, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as outsiders for the top job.

Mr Chambers is yet to hear back from the FA on his most recent application.