Watford Gap Services scoop top prize for improvement

Watford Gap Services was voted as the most improved site of the year at a company awards ceremony this month.

Employees of Britain’s first motorway services celebrated after being named the winners at Roadchef’s annual Heroes of the Year event.

Despite ongoing roadworks on the M1 the service station - known for its notable visits by 1960s rockstars such as Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and The Beatles - recorded impressive financial results and overall business growth.

Simon Turl, CEO of Roadchef said: “Motorway roadworks are one of the biggest threats to our business as motorists are less likely to stop when they have already been delayed.

“However, despite these challenges, the site triumphed through hard work and excellent customer service – they are fully deserving winners of Roadchef’s most improved site of the year accolade.”

The Heroes of the Year ceremony celebrate the achievements of Roadchef’s team members across their sites, including the shops, hotels, restaurants and support office.

Ruth Sykes, site director at Watford Gap, said: “Our teams work incredibly hard to ensure the service area performs efficiently and do the best they possibly can to support our customers, while providing outstanding customer service.

“We are all delighted to have our hard work and achievements acknowledged within the business.”

Watford Gap was founded by Rugby resident Lyndon Smith, who owned the Blue Boar filling station and garage just around the corner from the site.

It was named after a gap in the hills of Northamptonshire, the Romans built the first road there and called it Watling Street – though we now know it as the A5.