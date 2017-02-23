WATCH: Storm Doris round-up: How it is affecting your county

From road closures and damage being caused by the high winds, here is a comprehensive round-up of incidents affecting Northants, Milton Keynes, Bucks, Beds, Herts, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire.
Northants
Storm Doris: How it is affecting Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough
Storm Doris causing disruption to trains from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
Several trees felled by Storm Doris on major Northampton roads
Cars hit as branches fall from tree in Northamptonshire village
Long queues on M1 after vehicle overturns
WATCH: Tree snaps in town centre
WATCH: Trees felled in Delapre Crescent, London Road, as Storm Doris blasts Northampton
WATCH: Fallen tree at home in Daventry
Milton Keynes / Bucks
Storm Doris causes school and road closures in Milton Keynes
Commuter Warning: Do NOT travel on London Midland today
Herts
Storm Doris causes train chaos between Dacorum and London
Full rail service expected on London Midland on Thursday, despite Storm Doris
Warwickshire
Fallen tree damages church wall in Warwick
Storm Doris forces closure of Kenilworth Castle
Storm Doris causing major disruption on trains
Fallen branch partially blocking main road out of Leamington towards Kenilworth
Kenilworth market cancelled due to fears over Storm Doris
Long queues on M1 after vehicle overturns
Beds
Storm Doris sends tiles smashing through Leighton Buzzard roof
Rushmere Park closed due to Storm Doris
Oxfordshire