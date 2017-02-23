Search

WATCH: Storm Doris round-up: How it is affecting your county

From road closures and damage being caused by the high winds, here is a comprehensive round-up of incidents affecting Northants, Milton Keynes, Bucks, Beds, Herts, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire.

Northants

Storm Doris: How it is affecting Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough

Storm Doris causing disruption to trains from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Several trees felled by Storm Doris on major Northampton roads

Cars hit as branches fall from tree in Northamptonshire village

Long queues on M1 after vehicle overturns

WATCH: Tree snaps in town centre

WATCH: Trees felled in Delapre Crescent, London Road, as Storm Doris blasts Northampton

WATCH: Fallen tree at home in Daventry

Milton Keynes / Bucks

Roads blocked by fallen trees

Storm Doris causes school and road closures in Milton Keynes

Commuter Warning: Do NOT travel on London Midland today

Herts

Storm Doris causes train chaos between Dacorum and London

Full rail service expected on London Midland on Thursday, despite Storm Doris

Warwickshire

Fallen tree damages church wall in Warwick

Storm Doris forces closure of Kenilworth Castle

Storm Doris causing major disruption on trains

Fallen branch partially blocking main road out of Leamington towards Kenilworth

Kenilworth market cancelled due to fears over Storm Doris

Beds

Storm Doris sends tiles smashing through Leighton Buzzard roof

Rushmere Park closed due to Storm Doris

Oxfordshire

Storm Doris damages Banbury United clubhouse roof