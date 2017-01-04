Wassail returns to wake up the trees at Daventry Country Park

The annual tradition of waking the trees at Daventry Country Park takes place this Sunday (January 8).

People are invited along to the park and can bring their own musical instruments, or things like pots and pans to bash, to join in the Wassail.

The Adderbury Mummers will lead a musical procession from the visitor centre which tradition holds wakes the trees up from their winter sleep for the coming season.

The Wassail dates back centuries and is thought to protect the trees from evil spirits, in order to make sure they produce plenty of fruit in the coming season.

People are invited to meet at the visitor centre at midday on Sunday.

They will then join the Adderbury Mummers and countryside rangers in a musical procession to the park’s community orchard, where there will be music and traditional singing to the trees.