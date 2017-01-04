Wassail at Daventry Country Park cancelled due to illness

The annual tradition of waking the trees at Daventry Country Park, due to take place this Sunday (January 8), has been cancelled.

The event is usually led by the Adderbury Mummers, but several members have fallen ill and this year’s event has been cancelled.

The Wassail dates back centuries and is thought to protect the trees from evil spirits, in order to make sure they produce plenty of fruit in the coming season.

Typically the Adderbury Mummers and countryside rangers head into the park in a musical procession to the park’s community orchard, where they use music and traditional singing to wake the trees.