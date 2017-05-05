'Warm and affectionate staff' bring Northampton pre-school up to 'outstanding', say Ofsted

A 'superb' Northampton pre-school has been rated 'outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted.

The inspectors praised Brixworth Centre Pre-School, in Church Street, Brixworth, as an 'excellently planned and highly engaging environment' with 'extremely warm and affectionate staff'.

They were upgraded from their previous 'good' rating to 'outstanding' following the inspection in March.

Emma Hinde, supervisor of the pre-school, said: "I cried a bit when I first read the report. We're all delighted.

"Getting that rating is so difficult but the staff here are such a good team.

"Because we all live in the same village it makes it much more of a community. They are all the children of our friends in the village. It helps us work together for the benefit of the children.

"I'm lucky to have such a brilliant team."

Brixworth Centre Pre-School is managed by a committee of volunteers made up of the parents of children at the nursery.

The report said: "Children thoroughly enjoy the time they spend in this superb pre-school. They immediately settle and play in the excellently planned and highly engaging environment.

"Children make very secure attachments to extremely warm and affectionate staff.

"Parents are full of praise for the pre-school; they are extremely complimentary.

"The children are emotionally prepared for school."

Brixworth Centre Pre-School was established in 1984 and has 46 children on its roll.