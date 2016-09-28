Walkers needed to help Children in Need

Walkers are needed in the Daventry area to help some of Britain’s most disadvantaged youngsters.

The Countryfile television programme is staging a ramble weekend as part of a Children in need charity drive.

Local walker Jim Davis has organised a sponsored 11-mile circular ramble from Badby village on Sunday, October 9.

The Three River Ramble skirts widely around the ancient hill fort site of Arbury Hill. At 225m the flat topped summit of Northampton sand is the highest point in Northamptonshire.

Three separate rivers rise within this walk circuit - The Nene, Cherwell and the Leam.

Walkers should download a sponsorship form from the Countryfile website on the BBC and get sponsors.

If you would like to take part in the Badby walk you can contact Jim Davis on 01327 872654

The Three River Ramble will start from outside The Windmill public House at 10am.