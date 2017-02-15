Walk among snowdrops at Lamport Hall

People in Daventry are invited to take a picturesque walk among the snowdrops on Sunday.

Lamport Hall is opening its gardens, offering visitors a chance to see the snowdrops and spring flowers around the hall.

The woodland garden at Lamport dates back to the Victorian era, and is now carpeted with snowdrops.

Light refreshments will be on sale in the stable block, where visitors will also be able to see some new pieces of sculpture produced by students from the University of Northampton. The gardens will be open from 11am to 3pm.

Admission prices are £4 for adults, £3.50 for concessions, and £1.50 for children aged 11 to 16.

Parking is free, and dogs are welcome on leads.

Lamport Hall is a grade I listed country house set in 10 acres of tranquil gardens and enclosed by glorious parkland.

Full details can be found on www.lamporthall.co.uk.