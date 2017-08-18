Walgrave Post Office to reopen

The Post Office is to restore services to its Walgrave branch with a hosted outreach service operating from the Village Hall and Playfield Association on Newlands Road.

The nearby postmaster for Thrapston is offering a provision of service every Thursday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm.

The Walgrave Post Office on Gold Street closed temporarily in July 2016 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

The Post Office said they are consulting on the proposal, however, in order to restore its service to customers as quickly as possible, the new service is set to start on Thursday, September 14. This does not affect the period of public consultation which is ongoing until September 27.

Michael Brennan, network operations area manager, said: “We are now in a position to restore a service to our customers in the local community and the establishment of a hosted service presents the best possible solution in the Walgrave area.”

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the re-opening of these branches. The consultation will close on 27 September 2017.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 234226.