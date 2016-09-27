VW owners cruise for children with cancer

A Daventry family got behind the wheel of their beloved VW camper van at the weekend to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Tania Hales-Richardon was one of hundreds of VW owners who cruised around the M25 on Sunday for the charity.

She was joined by her two daughters Elise and Amelia, who have set their fundraising target at £1,000.

Tania said: “I wanted to support the trust because the service they provide is unique and means teenagers with cancer are treated as individuals in an appropriate setting which promotes and supports their mental well being as much as helping the medical side.

“Also as a parent, God forbid that my children needed such a service but if they did, I would want to know their were people out there supporting it and making it happen.

She is still appealing for sponsors and said every penny collected even after the even run will help make a differnce.

“There is also a documentary being made about it,” added Tania.

“It attracted 400 vehicles involved - around 10 miles of VWs - we had an epic adventure on the way.”

John Emberton, managing director of National Lock & Safe turned what was an off the cuff remark, a fantasy, a ‘joke post on a forum’ into reality.

“I have always had a passion for VW vans and have driven them on various occasions for both work and play,” he said.

“I realised the Run the Ring event could be one of the longest cruises of VW Transporter Vans ever seen in the UK so I started a new group on Facebook called VW M25 Run the Ring.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.runthering.co.uk