Votes needed to help Daventry Museum win award

Daventry Museum has been shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award at the prestigious Northamptonshire Heritage Forum Awards 2017.

Voters are invited to support the museum by registering their vote by July 2.

Over the last year the museum has put on a range of informative and engaging exhibitions including Daventry Businesses Past and Present, celebrating the businesses of Daventry, Daventry in 100 Objects, featuring artefacts from the museum stores that have rarely been seen before, Collect-o-Mania showcasing individual collections owned by members of the public, Law and Order telling the story of law and order in Northamptonshire and punishments imposed on criminals from the 1800s onwards and our latest Transport exhibition, inspired by the Town’s involvement in the transport industry featuring various forms of transport, some of which were made in Daventry.

The museum does not charge an admission fee and all events and activities are provided free of charge, such as our award-winning British Science Week Event which includes a series of family friendly and hands on activities, attracting 140 visitors in March this year.

The museum not only caters for schools and families but welcomes other community groups.

It will be open for the Daventry Motorcycle Festival on Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 4pm and visitors will get the chance to see a Hesketh motorcycle.

The winner will be announced at the Awards ceremony on July 20 at Sulgrave Manor, Sulgrave.

Voting forms are available at the museum or you can request a form by emailing museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk (You must be aged 16 and over).