Vote: Where is your favourite café to eat breakfast in Northamptonshire?

As the search for Britain's Best Cafe is launched, the Chronicle & Echo wants to find which cafe is best for brunch or your fave for a fry-up.

Based on TripAdvisor's top-rated eateries in Northamptonshire, we'd love to see which one comes out on top.

Voting using our fun Playbuzz poll couldn't be easier and requires only a click to register your vote. There's no prize, only the satisfaction of helping your local cafe take the unofficial title of best in Northants!

It comes as the annual search for Britain's Best Cafe, organised by SIG Roofing in St James, is launched.

Votes for the national title will be counted at the end of September this year – when 14 regional winners will be announced - with winner being announced in November.

Manager, Ashley Fulthorpe said: “We think our customers and the contractors who use the local cafes every day are ideal to judge which cafe is Britain’s best.

"They work hard, start early and are always on the lookout for a cafe with great food, cheerful and friendly staff, however, we want everyone to join in the fun and that’s why we open up the voting to the local community.”

Cafe premises will be provided with posters, voting forms and other merchandise to help them on their way to winning, and the campaign aims to show how local communities appreciate the cafes and their tasty food.

Britain’s Best Cafe will be decided by public acclaim and later this year all the winners will be invited to share in an awards ceremony, at a prestigious London venue.

Then the overall winner and their partner will be on their way to the Caribbean island of Cuba for an amazing 7-day holiday, where they can enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and sample local delicacies.

Anyone who wishes to vote can pledge their support from July, 17 anyone wishing to support their local favourite cafe can visit the nearest SIG Roofing branch or vote online at www.britainsbestcafe.co.uk.