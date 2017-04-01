VIP visitors for Daventry Country Park centre opening

Pictured here at the opening of the visitors’ centre at Daventry Country Park are warden Tim Jones, Daventry District Council chairman Lady Pam Dent and regional officer for the Countryside Commission Frank Warmsley.

The centre was opened in October 1987 after undergoing a complete renovation costing almost £38,000.

The Countryside Commission donated £7,000 towards the project.

The building was once the Reservoir Cottage before it was converted, and thereafter served as the wardens’ headquarters and an information centre complete with countryside displays.

A study room and meeting place for school and club visits were also constructed, providing a workspace for the children to learn more about the nature within the country park.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Lady Dent, who officially unveiled the new facility, said: “The work on the centre has been done very sensitively and it blends in well with the park, which is a credit to Daventry and the district.”

- This article was corrected on April 3. The original mistakenly named the gentleman on the left as Arthur Carvell, when in fact it is Daventry Country Park’s first warden Tim Jones. The false information was based on a caption from our archives.