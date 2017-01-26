Villager singers raise money for Daventry hospital

A choir group from a village near Daventry have raised money for the town's hospital.

Members of the Whilton Community Choir have been collecting money at various events in aid of Danetre Hospital.

Last week members of the Friends of Danetre Hospital paid a visit to the choir at Whilton Village Hall.

Secretary Arthur Pritchett said: "Over the last two years they had amassed the sum of £556.60 from their various events and raffles and they wished to donate it to Friends as a token in memory of one of the villagers who had recently been cared for in Danetre.

"I was delighted to visit and accept the cheque and meet the team (who, by the way, are always looking for new members!).

"Well done, Whilton Warblers, and thank you."

The Friends of Danetre use money donated and raised by the community to provide specialist equipment, furniture and other items for use by patients and staff at Danetre that may not be available from the NHS.