Village which missed seeing Santa in 2015 invites him back for special tour this year

Father Christmas paid a special visit to a village to see children who missed out last year.

Because of all the preparations for Christmas, Santa could not make it to Bugbrooke last year, leaving many children sad including Archie who is disabled and had been sitting outside waiting.

Archie and Father Christmas

This year villagers decided to write to Santa saying how they had been extra good and asking him to come back this year.

And on Wednesday December 21 he did.

Father Christmas was helped by a group from the village who found him a vehicle and decorations, and donated sweets which he gave out to the children.

Santa even made a special stop outside Archie’s house.