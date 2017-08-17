Views sought on neighbourhood plan for Daventry district parish

Residents of a Daventry district parish are invited to have their say on a planning document which will shape how the area is developed in future.

A Neighbourhood Development Plan covering the Woodford cum Membris parish - which includes the settlements of Woodford Halse, Hinton and West Farndon - has been prepared by a steering group with support from Woodford cum Membris Parish Council.

The plan includes proposals to shape development, support the rural economy, deliver a choice of high-quality homes, promote healthy communities and conserve and enhance the built and natural environments in the parish, which counts a population of about 3,500 people.

The draft plan states: " This designation has allowed the local community to come together, through the preparation of this neighbourhood development plan, to set out how the future development of the area should be shaped up to 2029."

It continues: "This Neighbourhood Development Plan, once agreed, is a legally recognised (statutory) document which will be used to ensure that the needs, views and priorities of the local community are fully considered when assessing future planning applications and proposed development within the area."

An eight-week consultation, which launched on Monday and will close on October 9, to allow people to comment on the plan is now running and it can be viewed online here.

It is also available for viewing at the Daventry District Council offices in Lodge Road, at Woodford Halse Library in School Street, and at the Co-operative shop in Phipps Road in Woodford Halse.

Following the consultation and examination process, if the results are positive, parishioners will be asked in a referendum whether they support the proposed Neighbourhood Development Plan. The plan must receive support from more than half of those voting for it to be ‘made’ by DDC.

If made it will form part of the wider development plan for Daventry district up to 2029 and will be used to help decide planning applications in the Woodford cum Membris neighbourhood area.