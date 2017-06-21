Views sought on neighbourhood plan for Crick village

People are being invited to have their say on a planning document which will help shape the development of Crick village.

A Neighbourhood Development Plan has been prepared by a steering group with support from the parish council.

The plan includes proposals for maintaining the village’s traditional Northamptonshire character, protecting its green spaces and biodiversity, improving facilities and infrastructure, easing congestion, supporting the development of small businesses, and building small-scale new housing to meet local needs.

The plan was submitted to Daventry District Council recently and is now subject to a six-week consultation to allow people to make comments on it.

People can view the draft Neighbourhood Development Plan for Crick village at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning

It can also be viewed at the district council offices, in Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP and Crick Post Office and Stores, 86 Main Road, Crick, NN6 7TX.

The consultation was launched on June 16 and will close at 4.30pm on July 28, 2017. Any comments made during the period will be passed to the independent examiner appointed to inspect the plan.

Following the consultation and examination process, if the results are positive, parishioners will be asked in a referendum whether they support the proposed Neighbourhood Development Plan. The plan must receive support from more than half of those voting for it to be ‘made’ by DDC.

If made it will form part of the wider development plan for Daventry District up to 2029 and will be used to help decide planning applications in the Crick village neighbourhood area.