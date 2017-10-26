VIDEO: Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable joins launch of county's Black Police Association's website as part of National Black History Month

Chief Constable Simon Edens met with members of the Black Police Association (BPA) on Monday to launch the Northamptonshire Police branch’s own website at the end of National Black History Month.

The Northamptonshire Black Police Association helps promote good race relations and equality of opportunity within the police services of the United Kingdom and the wider community.

The associations' chair, Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray, spoke at the launch and was joined by PC Candy Liverpool, the group's secretary.

“I was honoured to be part of this launch – it’s an exciting project and the BPA is an important part of our police family," said Chief Constable Simon Edens.

"As well as providing members of the BPA with a really useful forum, the website opens a door into the force that the public may not be aware of and provides a great way of increasing public confidence.”

As part of Black History Month, the Northamptonshire BPA produced a video about the diversity of their force areas.

Detective Superintendent Murray said: “The BPA is an important support network for all officers who are interested in policing issues involving or affecting BME officers, staff, volunteers or the community. This is a starting point and it will be developed further with more content, events and news.

“The new website provides another way for people to engage with the Northamptonshire BPA and contribute to the conversation around policing. The website won’t just be about us as a police force but community news as well as events we have involving minorities – this is also about reaching out to the community and getting them to engage with us in new and modern ways.”

