VIDEO: Daventry man is British champion after Ferrari Hillclimb triumph

Braunston became the home of a British racing champion earlier this month when one of its residents was crowned the winner of the 2017 Pirelli Ferrari Hillclimb Championship.

Company director Dave Snelson, 55, took the title in only his second year in the competition with two races to spare, setting four UK Ferrari records in the process, including one at Brands Hatch.

Dave Snelson has won 13 of the 23 races he's competed in

Of the 23 races he has taken part in over the course of the two championships, Dave has won an impressive 13.

"I'm proud to be the champion and it's great to be able to have won it in such a short time," he said.

"I'm a normal guy, I've not got a silver spoon. I just enjoy driving.

"Not many people get the opportunity to drive a Ferrari, let alone race in one."

The Hillclimb championship is organised by the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain and sees drivers complete two practice runs before their two timed runs.

Around 450 people have entered their road-going Ferraris into the competition throughout its 30-year history, but only 17 drivers have won the title in that time.

Some entrants running in the 2017 edition have done 200 Hillclimb events without winning a single one, which shows how difficult it can be to take home the crown.

Dave is no stranger to driving. He has completed 60 practice events over the years, as well as some road-rallying in a Ford Cosworth, various track days and 600 laps at Germany's world-famous Nürburgring.

Nor is he a stranger to Ferraris either, owning 19 over the past 15 years, though at the moment his collection numbers two: his red F430 in which he won the championship, and his yellow F458.

Of the eight tracks used for the 13 rounds of competition, Dave names Bouley Bay as his favourite.

The Jersey track is a challenging one with its 50-foot sheer drop, twisty road through trees, 100mph speeds and flat out sectors.

Fresh off the back of his success, Dave has been invited by Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain's director John Swift to race in the 2018 Isle of Man Hillclimb event.