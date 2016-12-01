Vast majority of drink and drug drivers are men, warn Northamptonshire Police

Eighty percent of the 888 drivers arrested for drink or drug-driving in Northamptonshire last year were men, police have revealed.

The statistics were announced this morning as Northamptonshire Police launched their annual Christmas campaign that will see officers taking breath test readings from drivers throughout December.

The enforcement activities will be carried out by officers from the joint Safer Roads Team (Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service), as part of their work to cut the number of collisions on the county’s roads. They will run alongside ongoing education work conducted by the team, which will take place within communities.

Kamila Kemblowska, Safer Roads Team Community Engagement Officer, said: “We hope everyone will have a happy and safe Christmas. We would always say that if you’re driving, it’s better to have none for the road.

“It is vital to remember that you could be over the legal alcohol limit many hours after your last drink so drinkers also need to be careful when considering taking to the wheel the morning after a heavy evening of alcohol consumption.”