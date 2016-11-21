Variations to application for 27 homes in Northamptonshire village get refused

An application to alter plans for 27 new homes in a Northamptonshire village has been refused.

South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) planning committee unanimously voted against the developer’s request to change various conditions attached to the 2013 application to build homes off Chapel Lane in Blisworth.

Planning permission for the 27 homes was first given to Orbit Homes Ltd by SNC in 2009 and the plans have been renewed several times since.

The new application requested a variation on conditions due to concerns from the developer that the site was no longer financially viable. These included a change of materials, reduction in the number of affordable homes, and a change so that construction access would be along Little Lane and Chapel Lane.

Cllr Roger Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for planning and environment, said: “While the applicant put forward a compelling viability assessment, there were a number of local concerns from residents that could not be overlooked.

“Most notably, that the proposed construction access road would result in an increased level of traffic along a very narrow lane, giving rise to congestion, pedestrian safety issues, as well as increased noise and harm to the character of the conservation area.

“In this case the council’s planning committee agreed with residents that the new development proposals were not appropriate for Blisworth.”

The application was also refused on the grounds that the materials were not in keeping with the rural characteristics of the conservation area, no submission of a legal agreement, and that the development would result in the reduction of affordable housing below the level normally accepted.

The 2013 approval for the homes is still valid, and the council recorded that work began on the site in 2014.