Vandal rips gate from hinges in Northampton park

A parish park gate in Northampton was ripped from its hinges by a man, causing extensive damage.

CCTV footage shows a group of youths entering the park on Penfold Lane in Great Billing some time between 12.35am and 12.45am on Thursday, April 13.

They then congregated near the wooden entry gate at which point a male offender approached the group and started to speak with them.

The footage shows the man then taking hold of the gate and ripping it from its hinges, causing extensive damage.

The group walked off through the park and out onto Penfold Lane with the offender.

The culprit is described as a large, white male wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a light-coloured top underneath.

He had light-coloured hair, which was long on top and shaved on the side.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.