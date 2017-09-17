Van full of tyres ignites near Daventry town centre

A transit van filled with tyres caught fire near Daventry town centre yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze which produced a large and dark plume of smoke over the town as a result of the burning rubber inside the vehicle, which was parked in a yard in Oxford Street.

Northamptonshire Fire responded to the incident at 2.55pm, stating that a fence was also burning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Neighbourhood sergeant for Daventry district Sam Dobbs said the fire had been extinguished in a tweet posted at 4pm on Saturday, and said there were suspicions of a deliberate ignition.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference number 326.