Van full of tyres ignites near Daventry town centre

A transit van filled with tyres caught fire near Daventry town centre yesterday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze which produced a large and dark plume of smoke over the town as a result of the burning rubber inside the vehicle, which was parked in a yard in Oxford Street.
Northamptonshire Fire responded to the incident at 2.55pm, stating that a fence was also burning.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Neighbourhood sergeant for Daventry district Sam Dobbs said the fire had been extinguished in a tweet posted at 4pm on Saturday, and said there were suspicions of a deliberate ignition.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference number 326.
Almost Done!
Registering with Daventry Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.