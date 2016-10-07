Van flips onto its roof on Daventry roundabout

Traffic on a Daventry roundabout faced an unexpected hazard after a van flipped onto its roof.

Police say they were called to the roundabout at the junction of Long March and Admirals Way at 1.15pm on Thursday due to the vehicle blocking the road.

The white Ford Transit ended up blocking the roundabout by the Long March exit, leading to police being called to the scene to handle the traffic.

They added that they did not know how the vehicle ended up rolling onto its roof, but that no one had been injured in the crash.