Val puts stamp on charity Christmas card

Designer Val Goldfinch has put her stamp on a unique Christmas card for children’s charity Action Medical Research.

Val, who runs Goldfinch Designs, created a Santa design for the charity’s festive range to reflect the charity’s passion for all things cycling.

Action Medical Research runs the popular RIDE100 series of one-day bike rides that take place in fantastic cycling locations across the UK.

Val, who lives in Towcester, said: “As a parent, how can you not support Action Medical Research?

“I personally am not able to cycle or run for charity events but this was a way I could actually contribute something.”

Artists from around the country have teamed up to produce the range of Christmas cards with designers, printers and envelope makers donating their services for free to ensure the charity receives every penny from every card sold.

The scheme is the brainchild of Lynn Tait, a gallery owner in Leigh-on-Sea who has owned a greeting card business for more than 20 years. A long-standing supporter of Action Medical Research, Lynn invited a number of greeting card publishers to design and donate an exclusive piece of artwork; to date the Real Deal Christmas cards have raised around £40,000.

For 2016 Action Medical Research will be selling nine unique designs for £3.50 for a pack of five at action.org.uk/christmas-cards and postage is free if you order six or more packs.

For more than 60 years Action Medical Research has helped pioneer treatments and ways to prevent disease that have benefited millions of people in the UK and across the world. Research they’ve funded has helped to beat polio in the UK, develop ultrasound in pregnancy, fight meningitis and prevent stillbirths.

Action Medical Research is currently funding research into meningitis, Down syndrome, epilepsy and premature birth, as well as some rare and distressing conditions that severely affect children.